Caroline Kayll murder: Cagefighter Paul Robson found guilty
- Published
A cagefighter has been convicted of murdering his teacher ex-partner after blackmailing her about an unlawful relationship she was having with 15-year-old boy.
Paul Robson inflicted fatal head injuries on Caroline Kayll, 47, during a sustained attack on her and the boy at her Northumberland home in November.
The boy suffered multiple injuries.
Robson, 50, of Stanley Street, Wallsend, was also found guilty of attempting to murder the teenager.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the "cruel and calculating" cagefighting coach and former MMA fighter first met Mrs Kayll in 2005 while he was an inmate at a prison where she worked as an education officer.
At that point they began a clandestine affair which resumed years later when he was jailed again in 2014 for drug and firearms offences.
After Mrs Kayll left her prison officer husband, Robson moved into her home in Linton, near Ashington, on his release.
They split up weeks before the murder when he discovered she was in an illicit sexual relationship with the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Robson threatened to "ruin her" by exposing the relationship and in exchange for his silence, over 10 days in November, Ms Kayll paid him £29,000 and took out a £10,500 loan.
However on November 15, Robson drove three hours from Glasgow to Linton, having bought a locksmith's bar, a GPS car tracker, screwdrivers, pliers, a wrench and ammonia which he decanted into a washing-up liquid bottle.
He was caught on CCTV "prowling" outside Ms Kyall's house.
Witnesses heard a female voice shout "get out" and later that evening Robson knocked on his former neighbour's door to say "Caroline was in a bad way", prosecutors told the court.
Robson then fled to Glasgow and remained at large while police made appeals to trace him before he was arrested.
Following the conviction, Det Insp Graeme Barr of Northumbria Police described the case as "one of the most violent offences" he had ever investigated.
He said: "His attack on Caroline and his teenage victim was pre-meditated and demonstrated horrendous levels of violence.
"There is no doubt he wanted to kill or permanently disfigure both of his victims.
"He succeeded in killing his former partner and has left his teenage victim scarred for life.
"Not only that, but he spent the days that followed trying to avoid police before attempting to pin Caroline's murder on a vulnerable, teenage boy.
"There is a very real chance he will never experience freedom again and I hope that can bring some justice to his victims."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.