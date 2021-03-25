Hetton Colliery Railway 'last building' demolition decision due by 2 April
A council says it will announce within days whether to allow the demolition of one of the last remaining buildings linked to a historic railway.
Railway firm Trackwork said the 1910s-built engine shed at its works on Hetton Lyons Industrial Estate is in "disrepair" and "requires demolishing".
Hetton Town Council and the Hetton Colliery Railway 200 group say it is an important part of history.
Sunderland City Council said it will make a decision by 2 April.
A spokesman said: "The council is aware of the concerns of ward councillors, local residents and conservation groups, and discussions are ongoing regarding potential options."
The building is said to be the last link to the Hetton Colliery Railway, an eight-mile stretch of steam-powered railway that opened in 1822 to convey coal, which operated until 1959.
Stuart Porthouse of the Hetton Colliery Railway 200 group said the building should be repaired or moved to a "more suitable site", such as being donated to Beamish Museum.
Historic England is considering an application have the building listed.
