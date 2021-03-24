North Shields Fish quay to get £1.5m refurbishment boost
A quay at North Shields' "last working fish port" is to get a £1.5m makeover.
The North of Tyne Combined Authority agreed to fund the reopening of two berths at the quay and a further £750,000 to move the ferry landing half a mile (800m) downstream.
The authority said it was "essential to safeguard" the town's fishing industry, with 56 firms employing 300 people.
Three housing sites are also set to get £6.4m from the authority as part of a wider "regeneration" scheme.
The authority's cabinet approved the restoration of the Projection Jetty, which has been closed since 2017 due to safety concerns, and construction of a new wave wall to protect the Fish Quay, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll said: "It is the last working fishing port we have got."
The moving of the ferry landing was announced in February and had already been awarded £8.8m.
The authority said the move was needed to replace the current deteriorating landing before it becomes unusable in a couple of years and to provide a better link to the regeneration area at the Fish Quay.
The housing projects include the demolition of the Unicorn House office block to build 28 homes, putting 660 houses on the former Smith's Dock and 100 homes on the site of the former Tyne Brand factory.
