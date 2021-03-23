Newcastle Racecourse sees more drones used by punters
Newcastle racecourse said it has seen "a real escalation" in the number of drones being flown to give punters an edge on betting.
Complaints have been lodged to Newcastle City Council over concerns people have been breaking Covid rules by travelling to the course.
The Gosforth Park venue said drones were flying from land it did not own.
Northumbria Police said inquiries had been made but it had not identified any criminal offences.
Patrols are being carried out to spot people breaking lockdown laws, although it added that flying drones around the racecourse was not illegal and did not infringe on Newcastle Airport's flight restriction zone.
The camera-equipped devices are able to feed back footage that is a few seconds ahead of broadcasters, thereby giving its viewers a potential betting advantage.
Locals claim people have travelled from Hull and Liverpool to film and the drones have been used for at least two years, with as many as five present at one time, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A Newcastle Racecourse spokesman said: "We are very much aware of a number of drones being flown at the racecourse in order to capture footage for in-running betting purposes.
"As is the case with numerous other racecourses around the country, we have seen a real escalation in the flying of drones, operated in such a manner, at our meetings in recent months.
"Along with colleagues at other racecourses, and the relevant authorities, we are looking into this very concerning issue as a matter of urgency."
Insp Harninder Bola, of Northumbria Police, said under the law a drone operator was allowed to fly from a property as long as they have the owner's consent and the device takes off, lands and operates from the same location.
"It is against the law to fly a drone or model aircraft without having the required flyer and operator identifications," he said.
"Reports of racing events being filmed are a civil matter and we have not established any other criminal activity or offences at this time."
