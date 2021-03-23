Caroline Kayll: Murder accused Paul Robson was wanted on prison recall
- Published
A man on trial for murdering his ex-partner was "unlawfully at large" at the time of the killing, a court heard.
Paul Robson, 50, denies murdering Caroline Kayll, 47, and attempting to murder a teenage boy she was in a relationship with in November 2020.
He was wanted on recall for breaching his prison licence at the time of the attack, jurors heard.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Robson had met Mrs Kayll, a prison teacher, while serving a 10-year sentence.
The court has heard Mr Robson and Mrs Kayll started a clandestine relationship in prison and he moved in to her home in Linton, Northumberland, after he was freed.
When their relationship ended he found out she had been sleeping with a 15-year-old, and the jury was told he blackmailed her about it, threatening to ruin her.
He was then said to have travelled from Glasgow to her home where, the jury was told, he murdered Mrs Kayll and severely injured the teenage boy, in November 2020.
Mr Robson, of Stanley Street, Wallsend, North Tyneside, denies murder, attempted murder and blackmailing his ex-partner. He also claims he was attacked by the youth in Mrs Kayll's home.
The jury was read a series of agreed facts by the prosecution.
Barrister Richard Bennett told the court Mr Robson was jailed in 2014 for a total of 10 years for drugs and firearms offences, and that while at HMP Northumberland he gained "trusted" status and worked in the education department where Mrs Kayll was a teacher.
He was released on licence in November 2018, but was then recalled to prison in March 2019 because he had breached his licence, the court heard.
"Following this, Paul Robson was unlawfully at large," Mr Bennett said.
The jury has been told Mrs Kayll suffered catastrophic brain injuries and it was possible her head was stamped on or kicked and she may also have been strangled.
The boy was found to have suffered 45 injuries, having been stabbed, chopped and slashed. He had bite marks to his arm and defensive injuries to his hands, the court has heard.
The trial continues.
