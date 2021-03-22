Caroline Kayll: Murder accused Paul Robson claims boy, 15 attacked him
A man accused of murdering his ex-partner and attacking a 15-year-old she was in a relationship with claims the teen attacked him, a court has heard.
Paul Robson, 50, denies murdering Caroline Kayll, 47, at her home in Linton, Northumberland, and attempting to murder the youth.
The boy suffered 45 injuries, with a pathologist saying his wounds suggested Mr Robson was the attacker.
The teen was stabbed, chopped and slashed, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Jurors have heard Mr Robson, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, travelled from Glasgow to confront her about the relationship with the boy in November.
Prosecutors said Mr Robson was blackmailing his ex-partner, who he met when he was behind bars at HMP Northumberland where she worked before becoming a school teacher, and received £29,000 from her as she feared he could "ruin her".
Home Office pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper said Mrs Kayll died from blunt head injuries and it was possible her head was stamped on or kicked and she may have been strangled.
The boy's 45 injuries included bite marks on his arm and defensive injuries to his hands.
Nicholas Lumley QC, prosecuting, asked Dr Cooper about Mr Robson's defence statement in which he described being knocked to the floor, being throttled unconscious and then fighting with the teenager around the house.
Mr Robson was medically examined after he was arrested and Dr Cooper was asked if his injuries accorded with his version of events.
The pathologist replied: "No they don't. Usually the victim has injuries worse than the assailant.
"There's an enormous discrepancy in the number of injuries between [the boy] and Mr Robson.
"They are consistent with Robson being the assailant and [the youth] being the victim."
Dr Cooper earlier told the court toxicology tests showed Mrs Kayll, a former police officer, prison officer and prison educator, showed signs of having previously taken cocaine although she was not under the influence of it when she died.
The trial continues.
