Arsonist Declan Lancaster admits Patryk Mortimer death
An arsonist has admitted killing a man in a fire.
Declan Lancaster had been charged with the murder of Patryk Mortimer but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Mr Mortimer was found unconscious after a blaze in the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane on 3 November 2018.
Lancaster, 23, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody for sentencing on 2 July.
Northumbria Police said nine other people were brought out of the property by firefighters.
