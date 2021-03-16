BBC News

Arsonist Declan Lancaster admits Patryk Mortimer death

Published
image copyrightNorthumbria Police
image captionPatryk Mortimer was found unconscious in the former care home and died a short time later in hospital

An arsonist has admitted killing a man in a fire.

Declan Lancaster had been charged with the murder of Patryk Mortimer but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Mortimer was found unconscious after a blaze in the former Manor House Care Home in Easington Lane on 3 November 2018.

Lancaster, 23, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody for sentencing on 2 July.

image copyrightNorthumbria Police
image captionPictures released by police show the scale of fire damage

Northumbria Police said nine other people were brought out of the property by firefighters.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.