Durham PCC election 2021: The candidates standing

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe elections have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic

People living in County Durham will vote on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC) as well as voting in local authority elections.

The vote was due to take place in May last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Durham PCC was appointed in November 2012.

PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.

These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for PCC this year (listed alphabetically):

Joy Allen, Labour

image copyrightLABOUR PARTY

Durham County Council Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism.

Anne-Marie Curry, Liberal Democrat

image copyrightLIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Long-serving councillor for Darlington Borough Council

George Jabbour, Conservative

image copyrightCONSERVATIVES

Businessman who has been a candidate in a variety of elections across the UK.

