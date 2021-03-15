BBC News

Swords and crossbows seized in Gateshead

Published
image copyrightNorthumbria Police
image captionThe weapons haul included samurai swords, knives, air rifles and crossbows

A haul of weapons including swords and crossbows has been seized by police.

Officers found the stash at a home in Gateshead while investigating who had ordered a package of cannabis from the USA intercepted by Border Force.

Northumbria Police said the weapons found on Tulip Street would be "deadly in the hands of the wrong person".

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of importing Class B drugs and released pending inquiries.

The weapons haul also included air rifles, stun guns, knives and samurai swords.

