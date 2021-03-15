Swords and crossbows seized in Gateshead
A haul of weapons including swords and crossbows has been seized by police.
Officers found the stash at a home in Gateshead while investigating who had ordered a package of cannabis from the USA intercepted by Border Force.
Northumbria Police said the weapons found on Tulip Street would be "deadly in the hands of the wrong person".
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of importing Class B drugs and released pending inquiries.
The weapons haul also included air rifles, stun guns, knives and samurai swords.
