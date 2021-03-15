Newcastle city centre £50m revamp plan
Key city centre streets could be pedestrianised and a major shopping mall overhauled as part of a £50m plan to "remodel" Newcastle.
Grey Street and Blackett Street would see traffic banned as part of the city council's proposals.
The authority will also conduct an "urgent" review of Eldon Square shopping centre to tackle an increase in the number of empty properties.
It said the city must "adapt" to a rise in online shopping and climate worries.
Paving and seating would see Grey Street become a "hub for cultural events" and the "primary pedestrian route between the city centre and Quayside", the council said.
Plans to remove vehicles from Blackett Street have previously been opposed by transport firms as it is used by a number of bus services.
Under the plans empty shops in Eldon Square would be available for cultural activities and exhibitions.
Council leader Nick Forbes said city centres were "changing" and "must adapt".
He described the proposals as becoming "even more important" as the city looked to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Getting the right mix of housing, culture and experiences for our residents will be what sets Newcastle apart," he said.
Meanwhile Old Eldon Square could see its layout changed with the aim of becoming a location for "major civic and cultural events".
Ridley Place and Saville Row, both off Northumberland Street, are envisaged as areas for independent businesses and "pop-up" food stalls.
The council said £20m was in place to begin the first phase of the work in summer, with the remaining £30m to be raised through grants and private funding.
Residents and businesses will be be asked for their views on the proposals.
