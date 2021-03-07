Ouseburn Farm 'lamb cam' live streams new arrivals
An urban farm has set up a webcam to stream the antics of its newborn lambs.
The "lamb cam" at Ouseburn Farm in Newcastle will run throughout the lambing season.
The working farm and visitor attraction provides education and work experience, it but has been closed to the public during lockdown.
"Normally we would be celebrating lambing season with all sorts of activities," said Stef Anderson, head of fundraising and communications.
"This hasn't been a possibility this year, but we know how much joy the lambs bring to people of all ages, and we didn't want anyone to miss out - hence why we're launching 'Lamb Cam'."
The farm hoped it would "help people experience the joys of spring", she said.
The farm normally has about 30,000 visitors a year and runs a programme for adults with learning disabilities and difficulties.
Its animals include sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, tortoises and an Amazon parrot called Beavis.
The webcam was launched online by local comedian Hal Branson on Saturday.
It was a "great opportunity to spread a bit of joy", he said.
"Who doesn't love baby lambs?"
