Newcastle schools, libraries and theatre to get eco-upgrade
- Published
Schools, libraries and the Theatre Royal are among 32 buildings in Newcastle set to get an "eco-upgrade".
Newcastle City Council has been awarded £27.25m from a government fund to improve energy efficiency in public buildings across the city.
Projects will include the installation of solar panels and heat pumps and improvement of insulation.
Council leader Nick Forbes said it was a "huge boost" towards achieving "net zero" carbon emissions by 2030.
He said the works would support up to 800 jobs and potentially save £386,000 a year in running costs.
The leader also said the completed schemes would remove "up to 4,050 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year", equivalent to "taking 2,828 cars off the road".
Part of the agreement with the government's £1bn Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is that measures should aim to be up and running by the end of September.
Sites set to see work include The Core at Helix business centre and Blandford House, which is home to the Discovery Museum.
The Theatre Royal will get "smart" heating, solar panels, a heat pump, new windows and new wall insulation.
Works will also be carried out at City and Fenham libraries, Gosforth and East End pools, West Denton Leisure Centre and Newcastle Trampoline Park, Walker Activity Dome and Newburn Haugh and Bells Close industrial estates.
Elsewhere, Byker, Benton, Canning St, Cragside, Gosforth Junior High, Kenton, Milecastle, St Johns, St Mary's Catholic, Sir Charles Parsons, Stocksfield, Thomas Bewick, Walbottle, Walker Riverside Academy, Walkergate, and West Jesmond Primary schools are set for upgrades.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.