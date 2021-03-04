Forest Hall pedestrian, 80, dies days after being hit by car
An 80-year-old man has died in hospital days after being hit by a car.
Bill Small was struck by a red Honda Civic while walking on Forest Hall Road in Forest Hall, North Tyneside, at about 15:15 GMT on Sunday.
Northumbria Police said he has now died "as a result of his injuries" and the force is appealing for witnesses.
The Honda driver, a 43-year-old man, was arrested at the scene but has since been released under investigation, a force spokesman said.
Sgt Matt Sykes said: "This was an awful incident and our thoughts are with Bill's family at this difficult time.
"The investigation remains ongoing and we ask anyone who may have seen this incident, or anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.
"Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could help us as we build a clear picture of how this incident came to happen."
Mr Small, who was from Forest Hall, was struck just south of Great Lime Road.
