Free disabled parking in Newcastle's council car parks to end in July
- Published
Free parking for disabled drivers is to be scrapped in Newcastle council car parks from July.
Under the new arrangement, when a blue badge holder's paid-for ticket expires they will be given an additional hour at no extra cost.
Newcastle City Council claimed the move would help "manage demand" for parking spaces.
Charities warned the introduction of charges would be a "further financial burden" for disabled people.
The local authority is also set to introduce a £100-a-year charge for users of its Shopmobility service, which provides battery-powered scooters and wheelchairs for people with mobility issues.
The changes will bring in an extra £115,000 a year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Appalled'
Charities Difference North East and Disability North East said the move would be a "further financial burden" at a time when disability benefits "have not been increased to help with the additional pressures of the current [coronavirus] crisis".
Liberal Democrat opposition councillor Greg Stone said he was "appalled" by the Labour-run authority's decision to enact the changes, which were approved in early 2019.
"The administration already generates millions of pounds in surplus from its parking operations, but is making a deliberate choice to remove the blue badge exemption from parking charges."
In a statement, the council said: "We are introducing these changes in order to both manage demand for spaces and ensure that there continues to be sufficient accessible and priority parking available for blue badge holders.
"There will continue to be priority parking and accessible bays for disabled people within our car parks."
