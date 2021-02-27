BBC News

Autistic Sunderland teen receives PM's award for aviation book

image copyrightSara Berry
image captionThree armed forced charities will benefit from sales of the book

A teenage aviation enthusiast with autism who illustrated a book in aid of military charities, has received the Prime Minister's Points of Light award.

Jack Berry, from Sunderland, who is also selectively mute, began using art as an emotional outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.

His book Flying High in the Sunlit Silence depicts aircraft including Lancaster bombers and Spitfires.

Jack's mum, Sara Berry, said she was "over the moon" for him.

"The aviation industry and the RAF have wrapped their arms around Jack and his disability.

"For him, he just wanted to help people and do his part during the pandemic. Jack loves drawing and his drawings have pulled communities together on the whole," she said.

image copyrightSara Berry
image captionJack Berry's colourful illustrations have been praised by pilots and military experts

In a letter to the 14-year-old, Boris Johnson said: "With your beautifully illustrated book, you have captured the majesty of our nation's aviation history.

"From the restored NHS Spitfire which lit up our skies with the names of NHS heroes, to the splendour of the Red Arrows, your pictures tell uplifting stories all while raising important funds for SSAFA."

image copyrightMention the War
image captionDetails explaining the history of each plane and helicopter, written by pilots and military experts, accompany Jack's illustrations

With an initial interest in planes stemming from his grandfather's work on Concorde, Jack's fascination was cemented by trips to airshows and the Battle of Britain Flight Memorial Visitor Centre in Lincoln.

Sara said he had also been inspired by the lockdown efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Three charities chosen by the youngster - SSAFA's Forces Additional Needs and Disability Forum, International Bomber Command Centre and Lincolnshire's Lancaster Association - receive a percentage of the book sales.

SSAFA chief executive Sir Andrew Gregory, said: "Jack has inspired everybody with whom he has come in contact. I and all in SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity salute him."

image copyrightMention the War
image captionA trip to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre helped develop the youngster's love of aircraft

