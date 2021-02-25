Newcastle e-scooters: Five men charged with drink-driving
- Published
Five men have been charged with drink-driving while riding electric scooters.
E-scooters were introduced in Newcastle on 16 February but have been switched off overnight after reports they were being misused.
The men were each charged with driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit. A sixth man was charged with failing to provide a specimen.
The firm behind the scooters, Neuron, said most riders behaved responsibly but "there are always exceptions".
Newcastle City Council began the 12-month trial of the vehicles in an attempt to cut carbon emissions and encourage people out of their cars.
People were required to agree to a clear set of rules before using them, Neuron said.
"In the early days of a trial it is important to see how the e-scooters are being used and to understand what is working and what can be improved."
The council said it had received complaints the scooters, which can travel up to 15 mph (24 km/h), were being raced in the early hours of the morning.
It also received reports of people illegally riding on pavements and two people riding on one scooter, which is not permitted.
Children were also hiring them despite a requirement for riders to be over 18 and have at least a provisional driving licence, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Graham Grant, head of transport for the authority, said the e-scooters would now be switched off between 23:00 and 05:00.
He told a council meeting one person had already been banned and at least four others were under investigation.
More than 10,000 trips have been made since the trial launched and almost 200 NHS or emergency services staff have taken up the offer of free use during lockdown.
The six men, aged between 19 and 21, are due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on 25 March.