Newcastle e-scooters: Complaints hire vehicles are being misused
- Published
Safety fears have been raised over e-scooters being misused during the first week of a trial in Newcastle.
Almost 8,000 journeys have been made on the hire vehicles, which can travel up to 15mph, since their launch.
However, Newcastle City Council has had complaints about their misuse including under-age users, people riding two at a time and scooters being raced.
Neuron, the company behind the trial, said one person had already been banned but most users were responsible.
It also warned that rule-breakers could also face police prosecution and penalty points on their driving licence.
The city council began the 12-month trial of the vehicles on 15 February in an attempt to cut carbon emissions and encourage people out of their cars.
Neil Wilson, from Sandyford, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had made "multiple complaints" about their use.
The 76-year-old said he had spotted a group racing on them in the early hours on Tuesday.
"So far I have seen scooters being ridden zigzag down the road, two on a scooter, a rider not wearing a helmet, all things that should not happen and this is only the first week," Mr Wilson said.
An anonymous complainant also claimed to have seen a group of "very young lads" almost crashing into a motorcyclist on the Quayside on Saturday.
'Serious misgivings'
Lib Dem councillor for Manor Park Greg Stone, said he hoped the scheme was a success but had reservations.
"The scooters are clearly novel and fun and I get why young people are flocking to them," he said.
"However, helmets are rarely used and more than one rider on board is not uncommon.
"I have serious misgivings about the risk of an e-scooter colliding with an elderly pedestrian or going under a bus."
A spokesman for Neuron said: "So far, the vast majority of riders have behaved responsibly and the feedback has been extremely positive.
"All of our riders sign up to a comprehensive list of riding rules - these highlight the need to be over 18."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.