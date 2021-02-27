Whitley Bay sea swimmers inspire photography project
- Published
When the UK first went into lockdown three friends living on the same street in a seaside town found themselves with time on their hands. Working from home meant no daily commute, so they came up with the idea of trying sea swimming. Little did they know how cold it would be or how it would change them and inspire a photographer searching for subject matter.
"We were impressed by the ladies who swim in the sea every day and thought, foolishly, how hard can it be?" recalls Graham Jones, 54, from Whitley Bay.
He and his friends Andy Neill, 51, and Katy Keightley, 47, have lived on the same street for nearly 20 years and had "shared many happy moments together".
So they jointly decided to take advantage of their extra time and "take the plunge" - in the frigid waters of the North Sea.
The trio soon found their new venture, which none of them had ever done before, had a positive effect on their mental health and wellbeing.
"We are so lucky to live so close to the sea and now we really take full advantage, especially during these times," Andy said.
"Lockdown can be repetitive but the sea is different every day. It's a strangely addictive tonic."
Following a passing chat with Graham on the beach one morning, photographer John Donoghue immediately thought the trio's new venture would make a interesting study.
"I love shooting people and telling stories... with the swimmers project I wanted to capture some portraits using the early morning light which looks amazing, then some action shots in and round the sea in a more editorial or documentary style," John said.
"And also images of them arriving and leaving the beach to start and finish the story."
The 47-year-old started the project in November, capturing the three friends every morning.
"They arrive at sunrise, get in the sea, get out and go home. All in about the space of about 20 minutes," John said.
"The lighting can go from dramatic sunrise to beautiful sunny day in minutes which means I can get many different types of shots in a variety of lighting conditions. Whilst also making Whitley Bay and the swimmers look amazing in the process."
One of John's favourite photos from the project is one of Katy, as it has a "lovely calm feel about it".
"Apart from the obvious cold, when the sea is calm and you're floating on your back looking out to the horizon it's a magical sense of escapism," Katy said.
"Even when miserable, dull, wet and windy by time you get down to the beach your perspective is transformed. There is something wonderful about being in the water even on the greyest of mornings."
The worst part of the early morning shoots for John?
"I'm not sure it's the worst part of the day but it is very cold. Then I remind myself I'm wearing multiple layers, hat, gloves, the lot watching Graham, Andy and Katy walk into the sea in a swimming costume and then I don't feel so bad.
"I think the three swimmers look fantastic in the images and are a great example of the benefits that cold water swimming can bring to your physical and mental health.
"I'm almost tempted to have a go myself, but I'm still thinking about it."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.