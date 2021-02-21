Tyne and Wear Metro and bus networks 'need funding certainty'
The North East needs "continued emergency funding" for rail and bus services impacted by Covid-19, the area's transport leader has said.
North East Joint Transport Committee chairman Martin Gannon said it was unclear what funding would be offered to Tyne and Wear Metro and local bus networks once government support ends.
He said he hoped the March budget would bring "the certainty we need".
The government said it was continuing to work with transport operators.
Funding support for the Metro, which has so far received £39m of government funding, is due to finish in April, while aid for the bus networks will finish eight weeks after social distancing ends.
Mr Gannon said it was "beyond doubt that continued emergency funding will be needed for a considerable time to compensate for the huge reduction in passenger numbers and fares income caused by the pandemic".
"I am calling on the government to agree an ongoing package of funding that will enable all of our urban public transport networks... to support the economic recovery of our towns and cities."
He added that the call for continued funding was backed by all the North East local authorities and the business community.
A spokesman for the Department for Transport said the government had been "providing emergency funding to support light rail systems, including the Tyne and Wear Metro, throughout the pandemic, and will continue to work with operators during this difficult time".
