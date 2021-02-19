Newcastle bridges consultation hijacked by 'fake accounts'
- Published
Automated computer accounts have been found to have generated thousands of comments in a bid to hijack a consultation on bridge closures.
A six-month public feedback exercise on Newcastle City Council's decision to ban traffic from five small bridges in residential areas closed on Monday.
More than 7,000 responses opposing the closures were linked to one computer server.
The council said it was a "malicious attempt" to disrupt the consultation.
Salters Bridge, Castle Farm Road bridge, Haldane Bridge, Argyle Street bridge and Stoneyhurst Bridge have been closed to vehicles since August as the council said it wanted to stop high levels of traffic cutting through residential streets.
Opponents claim it has caused congestion on surrounding roads, blocked routes for emergency vehicles and been harmful for elderly and disabled residents who rely on car travel.
'Unusual activity'
The council issued a final call for people to take part in the consultation last week at which point there were about 9,000 comments on the Commonplace online platform.
However, an "unusual amount of activity" over the weekend triggered an investigation.
Councillor Arlene Ainsley, cabinet member for transport, described it as "hugely disappointing" and said it was an effort to "drown out the voices" of people who had legitimately given their views for or against the measures.
"This was a malicious attempt to disrupt a genuine conversation with the public on issues that affect people's neighbourhoods and quality of life," she added.
Analysis found 1,894 fake accounts opposing the closures had been set up, generating 7,131 responses and a further 176,036 "agreements" which see users like another commenter's feedback.
A decision on whether to make the bridge closures permanent could still be months away and the traffic bans will remain in force in the meantime, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.