Sunderland student documents 'beauty' of city in lockdown blog
- Published
A student blog aims to inspire the people of Sunderland to get outside and improve their mental wellbeing during lockdown.
Amy Darbyshire has documented her thoughts and photographed each new place she has discovered on her doorstep since January.
She hopes it will encourage others to explore the "many green open spaces" in the city a lot of people "might not know about".
"I think a lot of people haven't had the opportunity to see the beauty of Sunderland as they don't give it a chance.
"There are some amazing views that are perfect for thinking or just to get away from stressful things life throws at us," she said.
The 22-year-old from Newcastle started Discover Sunderland as part of her photography course at The University of Sunderland - sharing her thoughts and feelings on the views.
She said: "Many people are struggling with mental health and wellbeing during lockdown, so I hope the people of Sunderland find some inspiration to discover what is on their doorstep.
"Visiting new places rather than sticking to the same places, while improving their mental wellbeing and increasing physical health."
For Amy, being stuck in her flat during the first lockdown was "difficult" and she "struggled" on her own while her family was in Newcastle.
"I have been a lot better during this third lockdown... I typically create landscape photography projects which gives me the opportunity to get outside and has helped my mental wellbeing.
"Getting outdoors and into nature benefits the mind so much by calming us down, reducing stress, increases our physical activity, boosts our mood and feel more relaxed."
As well as landmarks, she has photographed wildlife which she says "boosted my mood for the day".
"This is an activity that can also be done in a garden and doesn't have to be done away from home.
"I feel it could help a lot of people, to just enjoy watching nature and live in the moment."
Amy also hopes to change people's opinions of the area through her work.
"I've discovered so many new places that I've never been to before because of this project," she said.
"My outlook on the city has definitely changed, I've discovered a side I didn't know Sunderland had.
"People need to get outside and explore what the city really has to offer for themselves, don't just accept what you've heard others say about it."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.