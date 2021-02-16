South Shields docks development plan unveiled
- Published
Derelict docks are to be developed into a "cultural quarter" with hundreds of homes under plans revealed by a council.
The former industrial site at Holborn, South Shields, would include offices, which South Tyneside Council said would create "hundreds" of jobs.
The authority has submitted a planning application for civil engineering works.
If granted, the scheme could get under way in the autumn.
About 350 houses and apartments are proposed along with a new riverside promenade.
Council leader Tracey Dixon said enabling works in the planning application would prepare the area for a "transformation".
A new quay edge wall would be built, the ground decontaminated and the former dry docks raised to overcome flooding problems.
Three of the docks would be restored, preserving the area's industrial heritage, the council said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.