Blind kittens found in Peterlee yard 'recovering' operations
- Published
Two blind kitten brothers rescued from a builder's yard are "recovering well" after operations, the RSPCA has said.
The cats, who have been named Gabriel and Arthur, were about 14 weeks old when they were discovered in Peterlee in December.
It is believed they were part of a feral colony ravaged by cat flu, causing Gabriel to lose both eyes and Arthur one.
An earlier RSPCA surgery fund appeal raised more than £1,000 in 24 hours.
During the operation to stitch up their eye lids to prevent irritation and infection, it was discovered Arthur's remaining eye was prone to being damaged so it was removed as well.
Sophie Moran-Barker, RSPCA Cat Hub rehoming co-ordinator, said: "We'd like to thank everyone who donated to help us fund the operations for Gabriel and Arthur.
"Arthur's operation was slightly more complicated than anticipated which means he has now lost both eyes but removing his second eye means he is free from pain and discomfort and he has already started to get around his foster home quite well using his sense of smell and touch.
"We're sure with Gabriel by his side he will learn to adjust very well."
