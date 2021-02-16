Gateshead show homes highlight hydrogen heating
Two show homes where all the appliances are powered entirely by hydrogen are being built in Gateshead.
The boilers, hobs, cookers and fires at the properties in Low Thornley will release no carbon emissions and showcase how the fuel has potential as a greener replacement for natural gas.
Members of the public will be able to see how these appliances compare with ones run on natural gas.
It is part of the government's drive to phase out the use of fossil fuels.
Unlike natural gas, which is responsible for over 30% of the UK's carbon emissions, hydrogen's only by-product at the point of use is water.
The project secured a £250,000 grant from the government's Hy4Heat Innovation programme and is being run by gas company Northern Gas Networks and Cadent.
Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "From running a hot bath and cooking our evening meals to turning on the heating, most of us use natural gas every day.
"However, to tackle climate change, we need to find alternatives to fossil fuels and move towards making clean energy the norm.
"While these new houses in Gateshead will look like any other, they will showcase how low carbon hydrogen can transform the way we power our homes."
