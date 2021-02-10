Gateshead stab death: Lee Wall convicted of Daryl Fowler's murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering his friend during a row.
Lee Wall, 43, of Chevington, Gateshead, pleaded not guilty to killing Daryl Fowler, who was found with stab wounds on the Leam Lane Estate in September.
Wall was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court and will be sentenced in March.
Mr Fowler, 28, had been "brutally assaulted" by Wall during an argument about the sale of a mobile phone, Northumbria Police said.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Dodds said Wall had "fatally stabbed a man he considered a friend and has shown no remorse throughout the investigation or the subsequent trial".
"Instead he's done everything he can to evade justice," he said.
During a call for an ambulance, Wall was heard encouraging Mr Fowler's girlfriend to say two men had stabbed him before running away, police said.
Wall was arrested and later changed his story to say he had stabbed his friend in self-defence, a force spokesperson added.
Wall's girlfriend Emma Brown, 39, has admitted perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced with Wall in March.
