Marsden Grotto 'crumbling cliff' coast road move planned
Plans to move a coastal road to save it from erosion have been revealed.
The A183 Coast Road between South Shields and Whitburn runs too close to the top of "crumbling cliffs", South Tyneside Council said.
Repositioning the road between the old Lime Kilns and a caravan site near Marsden Grotto would "extend the lifespan by about 50 years", the council said.
The local authority has launched a public consultation over the plan.
The existing road would be turned to grassland, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A study carried out in 2019 at "critical pinch points" said parts of the route are likely to be compromised in the future because of ongoing erosion of the cliff face and cave formations.
A longer-term option could be explored once the new road is in place.
Mark Walsh, lead member for housing and transport, said: "The A183 is a popular route with both residents and visitors as it showcases our stunning coastline.
"Our proposal to realign this section [near] Marsden Grotto will protect the route for years to come, whilst being sympathetic to the area's natural and historical features."
Subject to planning approval and the development of a detailed design, the Coast Road project could start in early 2022.
An environmental impact assessment is also being prepared to ensure the Lime Kilns is not "adversely affected".
