Covid: Duchess of Cambridge praises teachers for 'fantastic job'
- Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has personally thanked teachers for doing a "fantastic job" during the pandemic.
Speaking during one-to-one video calls with staff at the Ribbon Academy in Seaham, County Durham, Catherine said they, and others around the country, were doing "vital work".
She asked how their pupils had been faring and urged them to look after their own wellbeing too.
The calls took place on Tuesday, as part of Children's Mental Health Week.
'Shining stars'
Speaking as patron of the Place2Be charity, which provides mental health support in schools, the duchess sent a message of support encouraging children and parents to find ways to share their thoughts and feelings.
One staff member, Chris Reay, who attended Place2Be sessions as a child after a traumatic life event and is now working at the school, was told: "You play such a vital role in looking after our children.
"It's so important that you're looked after too and have the appropriate networks and support systems to make sure you can really do the best job you possible can."
Catherine added: "I wanted to say a massive thank you to teachers across the country for doing fantastic jobs.
"It's been really hard work but please look after yourselves."
Teacher Hannah Rispin told the duchess: "Seeing the children succeed in such a devastating time, it makes you feel a bit emotional.
"They are like shining stars. I feel privileged to be experiencing this with our little heroes every day."
Kate replied: "We need more people like you out there as a workforce."
