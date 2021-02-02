Gateshead Covid testing lab ready 'in very near future'
A multimillion-pound Covid testing hub in the North East should be open "in the very near future", after missing its initial December target.
Plans for the new "Lighthouse Lab" in Gateshead were announced in September.
The Baltic Park Industrial Estate site should be able to process up to 80,000 tests each day once operational.
Responding to a query about the delay, Newcastle's director of public health said it was "ready to go" and should be able to open later in the month.
Prof Eugene Milne was asked for an update by a local councillor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Newcastle Lib Dem councillor Wendy Taylor, a consultant at the Freeman Hospital, said she feared it would "open just after the pandemic ends at this rate".
'Incredible asset'
Prof Milne said: "There are a few things to tie up with contracts and the government, but it is installed, the building is handed over, and I would expect something in the very near future on that."
He added: "I would not underestimate its continued importance.
"I think as we move out of the current lockdown, as we see numbers come down and the vaccine rolled out ... the opening up of society means that there is that risk of seeing the spread of virus again as a result of increased contact and movements.
"We are going to need a robust testing and Test and Trace system in place to deal with that for some time to come.
"I take your point about the timescale, but I think it has been done at an extraordinary pace and is an incredible achievement and a real asset to the local area."
