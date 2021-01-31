Covid: Police stop illegal rave after hundreds buy tickets
Police have stopped an illegal rave that had sold hundreds of tickets before it started, despite it being in breach of Covid rules.
Northumbria Police said the rave was due to be held at a disused building on Saturday evening near to the County Durham border at Consett.
Organisers had arrived to set up before officers intervened and made a number of arrests, with equipment seized.
Police called it "irresponsible and completely unacceptable".
Those who planned to attend were warned they faced being reported for Covid breaches if they visited the area.
Ch Insp Steve Readdie said: "Holding an event of this nature in the midst of a pandemic is irresponsible and completely unacceptable.
"It dramatically increases the chances of the virus spreading and undermines all of the hard work being done by the wider community to keep one another safe."
Under coronavirus rules, police have the power to shut down large parties - with fines of up to £10,000.
