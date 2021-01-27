Newcastle post office staff 'punched and kicked' armed robber
- Published
A hammer-wielding would-be robber was left empty handed when two post office workers fought him off, a court heard.
Michael Gibson, 39, confronted the women and told them to hand over the contents of the till at Lemington post office, Newcastle, in October.
But Avril Smith and Shelley Hogg refused and kicked and punched Gibson, who was later arrested.
He admitted attempted robbery and was jailed for 32 months when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Gibson, of Shafto Street, Cowgate, carried out the attempted raid on 20 October.
Ms Smith, 58, said: "He came to my counter and said 'give me your money' and I just said 'you're funny aren't you'.
"He then brought a hammer out of his pocket and I knew he wasn't joking at that point but I told him he wasn't getting anything.
"Me and Shelley were punching him and kicking him but he was trying his damnedest to get behind the counter.
"We just kept punching and kicking and tried to push him away. Eventually all he got away with were some bruises - at the time we were just furious.
"We weren't going to let him have any money and we just thought 'who do you think you are, doing this?'".
Det Con Gareth Welsh, of Northumbria Police, praised the women for their "bravery" and said they had helped put a criminal behind bars.