Sir Anthony Gormley's 40,000 figures coming to Sunderland
- Published
An exhibition of 40,000 clay figures by Angel of the North creator Sir Anthony Gormley is coming to Sunderland.
Field for the British Isles will be on display at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) at the National Glass Centre from July to September, Sunderland Culture said.
More than 25,000 people visited the exhibition the last time it was in the North East in 1996.
The display is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the NGCA.
Alastair Robinson, director at NGCA, said: "We're thrilled that such a major installation is coming to the city - this is a real coup."
The display was chosen by Sunderland Culture's Art Champions, a group of nine local people.
Each one of the installation's 40,000 figures is unique and simply fashioned, with holes for eyes.
The artwork, which was last on show in the region at the former Greenesfield British Rail Works in Gateshead, is being loaned by the Arts Council Collection and the Sunderland exhibition is being supported by an £18,000 grant from the Weston Loan Programme.
It is due to open on 9 July and will be on display for nine weeks.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.