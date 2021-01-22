Blyth man who killed in row over £10 jailed for 21 years
- Published
A "callous" killer who attacked an acquaintance in a row over £10 has been jailed for at least 21 years.
Wayne Davison, 38, of Briardale Road, Blyth, Northumberland, who previously pleaded guilty to murder, was handed a life sentence on Thursday at Newcastle Crown Court.
His victim, Colin Rutherford, 34, was found injured in Blyth in April and died in hospital a day later.
Det Ch Insp Ed Small called Davison "a dangerous man".
The attack happened in the town's Crofton Street on 29 April.
Davison knocked out Mr Rutherford and, while his victim was unconscious on the ground, began searching through his pockets looking for cash, police said.
He was arrested later that day.
"He callously robbed a man of his life because of an argument over money," Det Ch Insp Small added.
"I'm pleased he is now behind bars for many years to come where he cannot pose a danger to anyone else."
