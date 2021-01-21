Coronavirus: Nissan Sunderland plant pauses Line One production
- Published
Nissan is pausing one of its two lines in Sunderland from Friday because shipping routes and ports are under pressure due to the coronavirus crisis.
The company said the move will affect the line which produces the Qashqai and Leaf, but work will resume next week.
A statement said: "Production on Line One at the plant has been paused due to supply chain disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We anticipate that production will resume on Monday next week."
Production at the factory was completely paused last year during the first wave of coronavirus and the majority of staff were furloughed.
The site, which also produces the Juke model, has been open since 1986 and made almost 350,000 of Britain's 1.3m cars in 2019.
