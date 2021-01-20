Sunderland Christmas Eve attack victim dies in hospital
A 77-year-old man attacked in his own home on Christmas Eve has died in hospital.
Harry Conlon was found with head injuries by police called to Deansfield Close, Sunderland, on 24 December following a report of a disturbance.
Northumbria Police said his son Paul Conlon, 43, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
The force confirmed Harry Conlon died in hospital on 18 January and a murder investigation is in progress.
Mr Conlon, 43, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 25 January in connection with the death.
