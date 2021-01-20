Supermarket delivery driver rescued from Stanhope ford
A supermarket delivery driver had to be rescued from his overturned van after he careered off the road and ended up in a fast-flowing ford, police said.
Firefighters and police were called to Stanhope ford, Westgate, in Weardale, after reports that a Morrisons van was stuck at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Police said the van had "careered" off the road and the man sat on top of the vehicle before being rescued.
County Durham Fire and Rescue Service said the rescue was "challenging."
The van was later recovered from the water.
We're so proud of our Water Rescue Team & crews from Bishop, Durham, Stanhope, & Middleton, who at 5pm last night responded to a vehicle in the water at Westgate. On arrival our crews took immediate action, in what was challenging conditions, to ensure the driver was rescued. pic.twitter.com/27ueGL06yl— County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service (@CDDFRS) January 20, 2021
