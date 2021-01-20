BBC News

Supermarket delivery driver rescued from Stanhope ford

image copyrightBishop Auckland Fire Station
image captionThe driver sat on his overturned van until rescuers arrived

A supermarket delivery driver had to be rescued from his overturned van after he careered off the road and ended up in a fast-flowing ford, police said.

Firefighters and police were called to Stanhope ford, Westgate, in Weardale, after reports that a Morrisons van was stuck at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Police said the van had "careered" off the road and the man sat on top of the vehicle before being rescued.

County Durham Fire and Rescue Service said the rescue was "challenging."

The van was later recovered from the water.

