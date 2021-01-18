Ann and Lawrence Nickerson deaths: Newcastle driver jailed
- Published
The family of a couple killed in a hit-and-run has described them as "the most wonderful people", after the driver who caused their deaths was jailed.
Childhood sweethearts Ann and Lawrence Nickerson, from Heaton, Newcastle, were hit by a car on Jesmond Road in 2019.
Mrs Nickerson, 75, died at the scene. Mr Nickerson, 79, died in hospital.
Asif Hussain, 23, of Wingrove Gardens, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for two years.
Hussain handed himself to police after a search for him began.
'Horrendous time'
The couple's family said that while Friday's sentencing brought them "closure" on the criminal proceedings, it did not "bring any relief".
"Our family and all those that knew and loved our parents are still grieving their loss," they said in a statement.
"They were the most wonderful people, tragically taken from us before their time. We miss them beyond belief.
"We would like to thank all our friends, family and the police officers working for the liaison team for their amazing support throughout what has been a horrendous time."
Sgt Matt Sykes from Northumbria Police praised the family's "courage and bravery".
"Ann and Lawrence's deaths were completely preventable and this incident shows just how the senseless and irresponsible actions of one person can bring total devastation to other people's lives.
"Hussain hit two innocent pedestrians because he was driving carelessly and too fast, and also fled the scene, leaving them dying in the road.
"One day his custodial sentence will come to an end, but hopefully the needless taking of the lives of two innocent people is something which will stay with him forever."
As well as his custodial sentence, Hussain was disqualified from driving for three years, to begin after his jail term, and must complete an extended driving test.