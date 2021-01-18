Metro city centre closure for overhead power lines work
- Published
A stretch of the Tyne and Wear Metro through Newcastle city centre is to be closed for two weeks.
Nexus said the "once in a generation work" was needed to replace ageing overhead power lines.
The £30m project will also get the network ready for its new fleet of train arriving in 2025.
A replacement bus service will run between Heworth and Regent Centre between 15 and 28 February calling at all stations on the affected route.
Trains will still run in other areas, with extra services between from Four Lane Ends via Whitley Bay to St James to provide an alternative route to Newcastle city centre.
Cathy Massarella, major projects director at Nexus, said: "The power lines in our central area are ageing [and] face the most wear and tear on a daily basis.
"They need to be replaced as soon as practically possible, which is why this work is booked in for February.
"There is no good time to shut such a big chunk of the network and this modernisation work can only be undertaken effectively during an extended closure period.
"I apologise to our customers in advance for the inconvenience this will cause."
Ten Metro stations will be closed during the works: South Gosforth, Ilford Road , West Jesmond, Jesmond, Haymarket, Monument north/south platforms only, Central Station, Gateshead, Gateshead Stadium and Felling.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.