Newcastle's Grainger Market 'impossible' to fill during pandemic
Empty units at an historic indoor market have been made "impossible" to fill because of the coronavirus pandemic, a council has said.
Reduced occupancy, lower footfall and renovation costs had left Newcastle's Grainger Market struggling, it said.
Of 116 units, 18 were either empty or soon to be vacated, the authority said.
"The pandemic has made it impossible to market and so reduce the vacant stalls as we had planned to do over a year ago," a spokesperson said.
Potential new traders were "waiting for the pandemic to subside and trading conditions to return to something resembling normality before they commit", they said.
Three units were under offer, one was awaiting refurbishment and seven were unavailable because of roofing repairs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Trader Leslie Armstrong said older shop-owners had told her "they have never seen the Grainger Market like it is now".
"Unfortunately it is the same everywhere else, there are so many closed shops in Newcastle now," she said.
Council head of property Paul Stewart said the Grainger Market had been an "antidote to the high street" and had been vital in helping people get essential supplies during lockdown, he said.
The city council has spent about £4m renovating the roof and entrances to the market, which opened in 1835.
Some businesses have criticised the authority's management of the market, a lack of advertising and its refusal to cut rents during the pandemic.
