Snow in North East and Cumbria: Police urge drivers to be cautious
Police are urging drivers to be cautious after heavy snow fell across parts of the North East and Cumbria.
Several crashes were seen, including on the A66 at Stainton in Penrith, and there were breakdowns on the A68 in Northumberland.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert covering the region until 21:00 GMT on Thursday.
Highways England said there were tricky driving conditions on the A66 and the A1M at Durham and Scotch Corner.
Meanwhile, police are calling on motorists to properly clear their windscreens before setting off in the wintry conditions.
Heat me up, before we go go! ✅— Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) January 13, 2021
🟡 The Met office have forecast a yellow weather warning for snow for the County from this evening all the way through tomorrow.
Did you know❓ It is a legal requirement to have a clear view out of every glass panel on your vehicle. #GanCanny pic.twitter.com/CGtTcFCeJD