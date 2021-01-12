Cramlington woman celebrates 100th birthday with covid jab
- Published
A woman has celebrated her 100th birthday by getting a covid vaccination at home.
Isabella Curry, known as Ella, from Cramlington, was among some of the most vulnerable people in Northumberland to receive the vaccine.
Ms Curry, who lives alone, urged others not to be afraid to get the jab and said it was just a little "prick in the arm" and she now felt safe.
Her birthday was also marked by the arrival of a card from the Queen.
She said: "This vaccine means I'll be able to go out, meet my friends soon and feel safe."
Ms Curry's nephew, Neil Curry from Bristol, said he was delighted she had had the vaccination but sad the whole family could not get together for the milestone birthday.
"We had a family reunion for Ella's 90th - we all got together in Newcastle. We would have all got together again to mark this occasion, but we couldn't," he said.
He also said he wanted to thank the "army" of people who looked after his aunt including Noreen and Jim Hutchinson, who did her shopping and cut her grass.
He also thanked June and Peter Marshall and all the other people who collected her prescriptions and mobile library books.
Kate Fraser, the community nurse who administered the vaccination, said: "It's been an emotional time being able to give Isabella her vaccination."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.