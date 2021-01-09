'Energy park' plan for Swan Hunter shipyard site
A former shipyard on Tyneside is set to become an "energy park", after the council agreed a deal with new owners.
Swan Hunter in Wallsend closed in 1993 and the site was put up for sale by North Tyneside Council in a bid to "breathe new life" into the area.
Owners Shepherd Offshore said the Swans Energy Park would attract "businesses associated within the offshore, marine and energy sectors".
The council claimed it was an "exciting next chapter" for the historic site.
The shipyard has been an important part of the local economy since Charles Sheridan Swan opened it in 1842.
High-profile ships like the Ark Royal and Illustrious were built at the site, and in 1907 it saw the launch of the Mauretania.
No details about the amounts involved in the sale of 12.94-hectare site, incorporating two quays, two river berths and vacant former office buildings, have been released.
The Centre for Innovation (CFI), which is also located there and is home to 13 businesses, will remain in the ownership of the council.
Councillor Bruce Pickard, Deputy Mayor of North Tyneside Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: "The Swan Hunter site [is] a huge part of our past and one we are very proud of.
"We know how much its rich history means to local people and the area as a whole and we have worked hard to preserve and secure it and make sure it wasn't broken up or turned into a breakers' yard."
Bruce Shepherd, chairman of Shepherd Offshore, said: "The company's strategy is to attract businesses associated within the offshore, subsea, marine and energy sectors to the Swan Hunter site to continue enhancing the region's expertise."
