In pictures: Snow blankets northern England amid ice warnings

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSledge enthusiasts have been making the most of the snow-covered slopes around the Angel of the North in Gateshead

Large swathes of the North East and Cumbria have been blanketed with more snow overnight.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across the region until midnight on Friday.

There were delays of up to an hour on the A1 at Durham caused by vehicles breaking down in the snow and drivers are being warned to take care in the wintery conditions.

But for others, the snow provided an opportunity to get the camera out.

image copyrightKeswick Boot Company
image captionThe snow has not deterred Pudd, a Hungarian rescue dog, from taking his exercise in Skelton, near Penrith
image copyrightKeswick Boot Co
image captionThe village of Skelton has been blanketed by snow
image copyrightVanguard63
image captionBBC Weather Watcher Vanguard63 said they were greeted with up to 4in (10cm) of heavy snow in West Cornforth, County Durham
image copyrightNewcastle Falcons
image captionNewcastle Falcons coaches and playing staff have joined in snow clearing efforts ahead of their match against Gloucester on Saturday
image copyrightSnapDragon
image captionBBC Weather Watcher SnapDragon said today is "definitely a snow day" in Mainsforth near Ferryhill
image copyrightMardling Madam
image captionSnow had reached up to 7in (18cm) in Ferryhill according to BBC Weather Watcher Mardling Madam
image copyrightKeswick Boot Co
image captionMany rural roads, such as this one near Penrith, have been covered with drivers urged to take care
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe snow has provided a great new playground for many, including this dog in Gateshead
image copyrightSoySauceSan
image captionKirk Merrington near Spennymoor has also been hit hard, according to BBC Weather Watcher SoySauceSan
image copyrightBaldersdale Browser
image captionThis was the view at Hury Reservoir in Baldersdale, County Durham, as captured by BBC Weather Watcher Baldersdale Browser
image copyrightNigel Dixon
image captionSeatoller in Borrowdale has also turned into something of a winter wonderland

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

