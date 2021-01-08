In pictures: Snow blankets northern England amid ice warnings
Large swathes of the North East and Cumbria have been blanketed with more snow overnight.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice is in place across the region until midnight on Friday.
There were delays of up to an hour on the A1 at Durham caused by vehicles breaking down in the snow and drivers are being warned to take care in the wintery conditions.
But for others, the snow provided an opportunity to get the camera out.
