In Pictures: Snowy scenes from across Northumberland

Published
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA Wire
image captionSnow has been covering the North Pennine hills

Snow has been falling across northern England with accumulations in parts of Northumberland providing picturesque scenes.

It was particularly heavy around the village of Allenheads, which is 1,325ft (404m) above sea level.

Photographer Owen Humphreys has been out and about documenting the snowfall.

Forecasters predict even colder air will move down from Greenland bringing biting temperatures to much of the UK before a slight respite at the weekend.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionAn intrepid walker was not to be deterred by the freezing conditions
image copyrightOwen Humphreys/PA Wire
image captionIcicles hanging from a wooden bridge at Killhope Lead Mining Museum
image copyrightPA Media
image captionLangley Castle Hotel and its grounds looked picturesque from above
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA bus had to stop near Allenheads after a tree was brought down under the weight of the snow on its branches

