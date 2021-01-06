BBC News

Fulwell Sue Ryder shop finds WW1 love letter family

Published
Related Topics
  • World War One
image copyrightDavid Bambrough
image captionDavid Bambrough is a keen family historian and said he was "quite emotional" at the discovery

The family of a World War One soldier killed in battle say they are delighted at the discovery of love letters written by their ancestor.

A charity shop had issued an appeal to trace relatives of George Fortune who wrote the letters to his wife Mary, which were found in a donated box.

The appeal reached David Bambrough, from Sunderland, whose great grandfather was Mary's brother.

The letters will be returned to the family in due course.

Mr Bambrough said George and Mary had one daughter, Marjorie, who was only a few months old when her father was killed aged 27.

She died childless in 2003 and her possessions were given away before her family could get to them, he said.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe letters were sent by George Fortune to his wife Mary in West Hartlepool

The cache of letters, which included one from King George V confirming that George had been killed in action, were found in a sewing box given to the Sue Ryder shop in Fulwell, Sunderland.

Mr Bambrough, who is a keen family historian, said: "I'm very pleased the letters were found and am really looking forward to getting them back into the family.

"It's quite emotional, it's something tangible that links you to the people you know about."

image copyrightDavid Bambrough
image captionMary Fortune remarried after her husband George's death but had no more children

Mary, who also lost two brothers in World War One, remarried but had no other children, Mr Bambrough said.

George was from West Hartlepool and was serving as a private in the Durham Light Infantry when he was killed.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe cache included a letter informing the Fortune family that George was killed in action

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Fulwell Sue Ryder shop seeks WW1 love letter family

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Couple reunited with wrongly-donated wedding album

    Published
    17 March 2015

  • Charity shop 'box of memories' reunited with owner

    Published
    23 January 2014

  • Mozart charity shop find only 'one of 10 in the world'

    Published
    8 June 2011

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.