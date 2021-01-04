County Durham schools not reopening amid Covid-19 'safety' fears
- Published
A number of North East primary schools have decided not to fully reopen amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus.
The government has urged schools to reopen as normal after the Christmas holidays, but teaching unions have said learning should be done online.
More than 15 County Durham schools have said they will not fully open until 18 January amid "safety concerns".
Councils have said they will support the decisions made by the schools based on "individual local risk".
Olwyn Gunn, Durham County Council's cabinet member for children, said: "Our school leaders and staff have provided outstanding commitment over the last nine months to enable continuity of education as far as possible and a safe environment in which pupils can learn and staff can work.
"If school leaders believe that it is not safe to open their schools to all pupils due to their risk assessment, we will support them in their decision."
Crook Primary and Nursery School said it would stay closed until 18 January due to "safety concerns by staff", while Bowburn Junior School said it would only be open to vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers due to "insufficient staffing to open the school fully".
Captain Cook Primary School in Marton, Middlesbrough, has said it will also move to remote learning for two weeks for the majority of pupils.
Other councils including Northumberland, Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside, have said they will "support schools in whatever decision they make".
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston told BBC Radio Tees schools should stay open for now as there is a lack of data on the risk posed by them.
He said: "Until there is more evidence as to how dangerous the schools might be, keeping the schools open is really important.
"We have to find the right balance."
Parents are being urged to check their children's school websites for more information on their specific statuses.
