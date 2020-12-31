BBC News

Silverdale School bus stolen in fence ram raid

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe bus was taken from Silverdale School in Wallsend on Wednesday

A thief stole a school bus by driving it through a fence.

The white Ford Transit bus was taken from Silverdale School in Langdale Gardens, Wallsend, shortly before 21:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said the bus was driven through a "secure fence".

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage in the area to make contact with investigators. A spokesman said even seemingly insignificant information could be "crucial".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Wallsend
  • Northumbria Police