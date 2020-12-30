Sunderland homes evacuated over next door cannabis farm fire
Several homes have been evacuated after a neighbouring suspected cannabis farm caught fire.
Northumbria Police said the loft fire on Toward Road, Sunderland, was reported by a neighbour at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.
A force spokesman said a number of residents "face being displaced" for New Year.
"Cannabis farmers do not make for good neighbours," the police spokesman said. An investigation has been launched.
The alarm was raised after a neighbour of the suspected farm heard noises coming from their loft, which is connected to the neighbouring property.
The spokesman said: "It's a frightening thought what may have happened if the fire had started later at night while all the neighbours were asleep and they might not have been alerted by the strange noises.
"We would always encourage anybody who believes somebody is using a property as a makeshift cannabis farm to report their suspicions to police."
The force said telltale signs of a cannabis farm include a strong smell of the drug, strangers loitering in the street or property being regularly visited by a number of different people.
