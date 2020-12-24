South Shields Indian takeaway rejected over obesity fears
- Published
Plans for a new Indian takeaway in South Shields have been rejected due to the area's high rates of childhood obesity.
South Tyneside Council said the proposed eatery in an empty shop clashed with its aim of tackling "unhealthy lifestyles and obesity".
The council also said there was already an "overconcentration" of hot food takeaways in the Stanhope Road area.
A third (33%) of Year 6 children in the ward are obese, the council said.
The council's refusal notice said government policy "encourages healthy lifestyles, including through the provision of access to healthier food".
The statement said: "Fast food is often a popular choice with children and younger people and can be considered a contributing factor to the increasing levels of obesity due to it consisting mostly of energy dense food which is high in saturated fats and salt, and low in nutrient levels."
The statement also said there were three hot food takeaways "within this relatively small block of properties on Stanhope Road", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The proposed change of use would result in an overconcentration of hot food takeaways in this area and further reduce the retail choice and retail function of the shopping centre," the council said.
The applicant had said the takeaway would create jobs and "assist urban regeneration" by using an empty building.
