Covid: Newcastle's new year laser light show cancelled
- Published
A laser show which was due to light up the sky for new year celebrations has been called off due to Covid concerns.
The Laser Light City installation was to shine at three sites in Newcastle from 30 December to 1 January.
It has now been postponed over worries it could "encourage gatherings" in the city centre, the council said.
Five firework displays will still go ahead on New Year's Eve at 1800 GMT, although their locations will not be revealed in a bid to avoid crowds.
There will be no displays in the city centre, the council confirmed.
Councillor Ged Bell said: "The fireworks will go ahead at secret locations so people will see them from their homes.
"Quite simply we don't want to encourage people to come together as our number one priority has to remain containing the spread of Covid-19, made more urgent by the more transmittable variant."
The council said it hoped people would clap on their doorsteps while the fireworks go off, to honour how the city has handled the pandemic.
The light show, created using high-powered lasers, was due to take place at the Quayside, Hadrian's Tower and the Civic Centre.
Stephen Patterson, from NE1 Ltd, which worked helped to organise the event, said the laser light show, designed by Bafta award-winning artist, Seb Lee-Delisle, is hoped to return in 2021.
