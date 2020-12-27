Marden woman's first care home visit since March cancelled
- Published
A woman who was due to see her husband of 50 years for the first time since March has had her visit to his North Shields care home cancelled.
Susan Ogden, 73, had been a offered a chance to see 72-year-old Peter in the summer but thought he would find a visit without touching distressing.
However, she changed her mind and was due to visit on 21 December - but was told the visit was off the day before.
The home said visits would re-start as more residents received the vaccine.
Quality of life?'
Prior to the first lockdown in March Mrs Ogden, a retired teacher from Marden, had been regularly visiting her husband, who has dementia.
She said she was "heartbroken" to have the visit cancelled and said one of her worst fears was that either of them could die before they saw each other again.
Mrs Ogden said: "It's at the point now where it's just cruel.
"We were never one of these lovey-dovey couples, always holding hands, but we take our marriage vows seriously
"The emphasis seems to be on keeping people alive and safe, but what about quality of life?
A spokesperson for the home said: "This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we understand that it will be upsetting for families.
"We look after some of the most vulnerable people in society and have a duty of care to keep them safe."
In a statement, the home said the vaccine programme gave them hope that "we will be able to facilitate visiting again".
Mrs Ogden spent Christmas Day with her daughter Kate Palmer, 44, and her grandchildren Nia, 12, and Isla, eight, in Tynemouth.
She said the girls are always thinking of their grandfather and Isla recently sold two of her toys to raise £20 for Dementia UK.
She said the home had cared well for her husband, but added: "Our loved ones are not caged animals who must tolerate being stared at from a distance".
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We know visiting restrictions in care homes have been very difficult for residents.
"We have sent out millions of tests, provided free PPE and issued guidance to enable visits across all tiers."